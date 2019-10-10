Rs 12 lakh seized from car in Mumbai

A flying squad of the Election Commission (EC) has seized Rs 12 lakh worth of cash from a car here, police said on Thursday. The cash was seized from the cab, which was associated with a taxi aggregator, in suburban Chembur on Wednesday evening and handed over to the Deonar police, they said.

The EC squad informed deputy commissioner of income tax Atul Pande about the cash seizure, the police said, adding the I-T department is conducting its own inquiry into the matter. "We have not registered any case yet since we still dont know whose money it was and for what purpose it was going to be used," said an official.

The seizure was done as a precaution in view of the model code of conduct which is in place for the October 21 assembly polls in Maharashtra, he said. Since the code of conduct came into force on September 21, the I-T department has confiscated Rs 4 crore worth of unaccounted cash from across Mumbai (till October 1).

Of this, Rs 1 crore was seized from an SUV in suburban Kandivali on September 28..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)