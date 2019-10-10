Russian woman accuses police officer of rape, cheating

A 35-year-old Russian national lodged a complaint here on Thursday, accusing a police officer of raping her for eight years after promising to marry her. Inspector Bhanudas alias Anil Jadhav, against whom she leveled the allegations, is currently posted in Pimpri- Chinchwad near Pune.

Officials at Chembur police station here said the process of registration of First Information Report against Jadhav was underway. The woman also alleged that she has a five-year-old child from Jadhav.

She met him first in 2004 when she needed help to extend her visa, the woman said in the complaint. She was looking for work in Bollywood, and Jadhav allegedly told her that he knew some film producers and can help her.

In 2008, she alleged, he raped her for the first time at a hotel in Chembur area after promising to marry her. But when she got pregnant, he backtracked and forced her to abort the pregnancy, the woman alleged.

In 2013, she shifted to Kharghar in Navi Mumbai and gave birth to a baby boy, she said. Jadhav also helped her change her identity with the help of forged documents so that she could stay in India, the woman claimed in the complaint.

