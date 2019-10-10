GHMC officials booked after journalist complains of injury due to pothole

A case of negligence was registered on Thursday against Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials following a complaint by a journalist that he suffered a fracture in his leg due to "bad roads". In a complaint lodged on Sunday at Dabeerpura police station, the journalist had said that he was injured after his motorcycle got stuck into a pothole and he fell down on the road, the police said.

He alleged negligence on part of municipal authorities for not filling up the potholes, they said. The complaint was referred to legal opinion and based on it the police registered the case against GHMC office under IPC section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), police said, adding that the matter was under investigation.

The journalist said the GHMC has now repaired the road where the accident occurred.

