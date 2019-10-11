Four arrested in Lakhimpur for terror funding: UP DGP

Four persons allegedly involved in terror funding in the country have been arrested from Nighasan area of Lakhimpur district. Ummed Ali, Sanjay Agarwal, Sameer Salmani and Airaj Ali were arrested on October 10 night by the local police on a tip off that some persons were involved in bringing money from Nepal and using it to fund terror activities in the country, said Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police O P Singh.

Police also recovered an unspecified amount of Indian and Nepali currencies, besides several mobile phones from the four, he said. PTI ABN RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)