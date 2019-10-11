EY launches tech platform in 45 Delhi-NCR schools to enable STEM learning for girls

In a bid to address the gender gap in the technology sector, EY on Friday launched a mobile platform to provide an entertaining and gamified science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) learning experience to over 6,000 girls in Delhi-NCR. The mobile platform developed in collaboration with Tribal Planet, EY STEM Tribe, will help girls in 13-18 years age group engage in STEM curriculum and pursue high-growth careers.

"This situation and stereotypes, like boys for science and girls for humanities, need to be broken now," Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister of Delhi, said. India is the first country to launch EY's STEM Tribe platform. Following the launch in India with Delhi-NCR, EY will take this to schools in the United States, starting with Seattle and Atlanta.

"Through the EY STEM Tribe platform we want to encourage our girl students to acquire 21st century skills necessary to secure jobs not just in India, but globally. We want more girls to be inspired to pursue science and related subjects," Sisodia said. This global initiative in India will enable STEM learning for 6,000 girls across 45 private and government schools in Delhi-NCR, and has the potential to scale rapidly, empowering young girls to learn STEM in a pragmatic and contemporary manner, said Rajiv Memani, Chairman and Regional Managing Partner, EY India.

