British national held at Delhi airport with five bullets

A British national was apprehended by CISF personnel at the Delhi airport's Terminal 3 for allegedly carrying five bullets in his hand baggage, a senior officer said on Friday. Ashwani Tyagi was apprehended on Thursday, he said.

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer, deputed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport to scan the baggage of commuters, detected the bullets in Tyagi's bag on the X-ray monitor, the officer said. The passenger was bound for London, he said.

According to the officer, Tyagi had a passport of the United Kingdom and was later booked by the Delhi Police under various sections of the Arms Act. Weapons and ammunition are not allowed to be taken either in the terminal area or aircraft under the Indian aviation rules.

