Army jawan killed in Pak shelling along LoC in Rajouri

An Army jawan was killed when Pakistani troops resorted to firing and shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, a defence spokesperson said. Two jawans were also injured in the Pakistani shelling in Akhnoor sector of Jammu district, officials said.

"Today, the ceasefire violation took place in Nowshera sector from 5.50 am to 7.30 am," he said. During the firing and shelling by the Pakistan troops, one injured jawan, identified as Naik Subash Thapa, 25, was evacuated to the Military Command Hospital Udhampur, but later succumbed to injuries, the spokesperson said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)