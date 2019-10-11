J'khand govt transfers Rs 452cr to farmers under MMKAY

The Jharkhand government on Friday transferred a total of Rs 452 crore to the bank accounts of 11,51,137 farmers in the state under the 'Mukhya Mantri Krishi Ashirwad Yojana' (MMKAY). The state government has earmarked Rs 3,000 crore to cover a total of 35 lakh farmers under the scheme, which is an addition to the PM-KISAN Yojana.

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu had on August 10 launched the MMKAY in Jharkhand. So far, a sum of Rs 934 crore has been tranferred to 2,511,137 farmers.

The beneficiaries, having farmland of less than one acre to five acres are entitled a minimum of Rs 5,000 and a maximum of Rs 25,000. The Narendra Modi government at the Centre has set a target to double farmers' income by 2022..

