CM's helicopter has difficulty landing on muddy helipad at Pen

Pilot of the helicopter carrying Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis seemed to have had some trouble while landing on muddy ground in neighbouring Raigad district on Friday. The incident, which was "not much serious", took place at Pen Borgaon at 4.25 pm, said a local police official.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation also took note of the incident and launched a probe. Video aired by a regional news channel showed the chopper touching down, then lifting off a bit before turning and making a safe landing.

Fadnavis was visiting the district for the Assembly election campaign. A temporary helipad had been prepared for his visit by the Public Works Department, the police official said.

The aircraft was carrying Fadnavis, his personal assistant, an engineer, co-pilot and pilot, he said. Raigad superintendent of police Anil Paraskar said the incident was "normal". "As per the information provided by the pilot, there was no problem with the landing," the SP said.

As there was rain some time before, the ground was muddy and tyres sank in the mud a bit, he said. "Because of the rain, the helipad had become soggy and soft due to which the wheels of the aircraft sank two or three inches in the mud," said a senior official of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation.

The DGCA has launched a probe, and after getting a preliminary report, it will decide whether the incident was serious, he said. State BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye said there was no mishap. Fadnavis flew to Ulhasnagar for the next rally in the same helicopter, he said.

Fadnavis has had a close shave on couple of occasions while flying in his official chopper in the past..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)