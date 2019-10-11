Group-B Gazetted Officers' Association calls on Union Minister Singh; lauds mass promotion in DoPT

A delegation of Group 'B' (Gazetted) Officers' Association of Survey of India called on Union Minister Jitendra Singh here on Friday and lauded the facilitating and ordering of mass promotions in the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT). The move, the delegation said, has addressed the agony of a large number of officials who had been suffering from stagnation and would retire even without getting a single promotion.

The DoPT ordered en-masse promotion of nearly 4,500 officials in the beginning of this year and followed up accordingly. Complimenting the Centre for working in the direction of providing work-friendly environment for employees, the delegation appreciated the government's efforts for clearing backlog in promotions.

It also said that Office Council and Departmental Councils under the Joint Consultative Machinery Scheme needs to be formed immediately for the speedy redressal of grievances. Singh, the MoS Personnel (DoPT /ARPG), Public Grievances, Pensions said that the DoPT has also taken steps to expedite the process of giving employment on compassionate grounds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)