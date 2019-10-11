Goa: Bondla zoo to undergo face-lift at cost of Rs 50 crore

State's lone zoo at Bondla would be undergoing a major overhaul with the Goa Tourism Development Corporation (GTDC) planning upgradation modeled on a zoo in Singapore. Bondla Zoo is located in North Goa district, 40 km away from here, inside a wildlife sanctuary.

GTDC chairman Dayanand Sopte said on Friday that it will get a face-lift with an estimated cost of Rs 50 crore. "The zoo is under the control of the Forest Department. I had a meeting with Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who assured that the Forest Department will give No Objection Certificate for upgradation," he said.

It would be developed on the lines of a zoo in Singapore to make it a major tourist attraction, Sopte said. The upgradation work will follow the laws governing wildlife sanctuary and forest, he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)