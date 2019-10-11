Crime briefs

A minor boy was apprehended for allegedly stealing valuables of a delivery man in outer north Delhi, police said Friday. According to police, the 28-year-old lodged a complaint on Wednesday that when he was going from Sector 5 DSIIDC Bawana to Bawana village to deliver a product, some unidentified boys stole few packets from his bag.

When he chased them, they jumped into the canal and ran away. Total 27 packets, carrying mobile phones, watches and other valuable items were stolen by them.

During investigation, police apprehended one of the accused boys and recovered a mobile phone, they said, adding that efforts were on to nab other accused.

**********************

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Friday for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in North West Delhi, police said. The accused identified as Johny was arrested on Friday at 3.05 am from near Shakurpur, they said.

Total 42 cartons of illicit liquor, meant for sale in Haryana only, have been recovered from his possession, police added.

**********************

A 24-year-old man was arrested from outer Delhi for allegedly supplying illicit liquor, police said on Friday. The accused, identified as Bijender, was arrested from near Rohtak Road, Nangloi.

Police have seized a tempo and recovered 7,340 quarter of illicit liquor from the vehicle, they said, adding that the accused brought the liquor from Haryana to sell in the national capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)