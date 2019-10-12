International Development News
IT raids on Parameshwara's premises after aide found hanging

PTI Bengaluru
Updated: 12-10-2019 14:42 IST
IT raids on Parameshwara's premises after aide found hanging

Income-tax sleuths raided theresidence, office and education institutions of former deputychief minister G Parameshwara after his confidante allegedlycommitted suicide by hanging himself from a tree here onSaturday, police said

Ramesh was found hanging from a tree in the morning,the police said

The sleuths who raided the residence, office andeducation institutions of Parameshwara two days agoand had grilled Ramesh too.

COUNTRY : India
