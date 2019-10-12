International Development News
PTI Jaipur
Updated: 12-10-2019 18:30 IST
Rajasthan woman alleges rape by nine men two yrs ago

A 35-year-old woman has alleged she was raped by nine men after serving her a sedative laced drink two years ago in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Saturday. The woman filed a compliant on Friday, following which a case was registered against the accused, Churu Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhvendra Pal Singh said.

He said the accused also filmed a video of the crime. Medical examination of the victim was done on Saturday and statements will be recorded, the DSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
