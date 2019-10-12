Rajasthan woman alleges rape by nine men two yrs ago

A 35-year-old woman has alleged she was raped by nine men after serving her a sedative laced drink two years ago in Rajasthan's Churu district, police said on Saturday. The woman filed a compliant on Friday, following which a case was registered against the accused, Churu Deputy Superintendent of Police Sukhvendra Pal Singh said.

He said the accused also filmed a video of the crime. Medical examination of the victim was done on Saturday and statements will be recorded, the DSP said.

