Weather in Himachal to remain dry over next week

The meteorological department has forecast dry weather in Himachal Pradesh during the next week.

The weather will remain dry next week as the southwest monsoon retreated from Himachal Pradesh on Friday, marking the longest delayed withdrawal from the hill state in 37 years, Shimla MeT Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

On Saturday, Keylong was recorded as the coldest place in the state at 2.1 degrees Celsius and Una registered the highest temperature of 31.9 degrees Celsius, Singh added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)