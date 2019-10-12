C'garh: Naxals abduct 3 including govt officials, release them

Two government officials and an employee of a road contractor who were abducted by naxals in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district were released on Saturday evening, more than 24 hours after they were picked up, police said. According to a senior officer, local villagers played a key role in securing the safe release of the trio who will reach Dantewada district headquarter by Sunday morning.

The three were reportedly abducted around 4 pm on Friday from Potali village, where construction of a road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna (PMGSY) is underway, a senior police official said. The abducted persons, all associated with the road construction work, were identified as Sub Engineer (PMGSY) Arun Marawi, technical assistant (MNREGA) Mohan Baghel and an accountant of the construction contractor.

The incident had happened when the trio were doing geo-tagging for the ongoing road construction work between Kakari and Muler villages in Aranpur area, he said. "The trio have been released and they have reached a safe place in Aranpur area. They spoke to their families over phone. By Sunday morning, they will be brought to Dantewada district headquarter," Dantewada superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava told PTI.

The SP said local villagers played a key role in securing their release. He said the police were in constant touch with villagers to track down the location of the abducted people and were making efforts to ensure their safe release.

"Later, we got inputs that they will be released by Saturday evening following which security forces were sent to the area to rescue them," he added..

