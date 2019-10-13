Man killed in boar attack in Odisha

A 54-year-old man has been killed after a wild boar attacked him in a village in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened at Nandrudihi village under the jurisdiction of Mahaulpali police station on Saturday when Benjamin Bankra (54) was walking towards his farmland, a police officer said.

Benjamin, who received critical injuries, was taken to Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital, he said. Doctors at the hospital referred him to Veer Surendra Sai Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (VIMSAR) at Burla.

But he died while the family was preparing to shift him to VIMSAR, the police officer added..

