Army jawan killed as Pak violates ceasefire in J-K's Baramulla

An Army jawan was killed on Sunday when Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir, an Army official said. The Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire in north Kashmir's Uri sector by resorting to unprovoked firing on Indian posts, the official said.

The Army jawan, who was injured in the Pakistani firing, was taken to a medical facility for treatment, where he succumbed, he said. The Army is giving a befitting reply to Pakistani aggression.

