Ghaziabad gets new SP City

Maneesh Mishra, an officer of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Police Service, on Sunday took over the charge of Superintendent of Police (city) here. He has replaced Shlok Kumar who has been transferred as the SP of Hamirpur district on Saturday.

Before reshuffle, Mishra was posted as the SP (rural) of Bulandshahar district. "No stone will be left unturned to provide security to woman and all other problems related to the citizens of Ghaziabad city would be solved," Mishra told PTI after taking over the charge this evening.

Earlier, he had served in the city as SP control room of Dial 100 service till December 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)