ATM containing Rs 16 lakh stolen near Nagpur

A gang of robbers allegedly stole an automated teller machine (ATM) containing Rs 16 lakh from the kiosk of a public sector bank at Katol town in the district early on Sunday, police said. The robbers also decamped with a digital video recorder (DVR) and a CCTV camera installed in the ATM room, they said.

"The incident took place between 2 am and 4 am at the kiosk of Bank of Maharashtra. The robbers first disconnected the ATM from the bank's server, removed the machine, which contained Rs 16 lakh, and took it away in their vehicle," a police officer said. An offense was registered under IPC section 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) and 380 (theft in a dwelling house, etc), he said, adding that an investigation has been launched...

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)