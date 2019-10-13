Neighbour held in Naraina for raping and killing teenager

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a 16-year-old girl after raping her in west Delhi's Naraina, police said on Sunday. The accused and the victim were known to each other, they said.

Police said they were informed by the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital about the death of a girl on Saturday. According to the police, the girl was found dead by her parents in the morning. No external injuries were found on the victim's body.

"We checked the spot and after the MLC report found that the woman was raped," a senior police officer said. During the inquiry, it was revealed that the accused, who lived in the same locality had come to visit her before the incident, the officer said.

A case under POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the accused, he said. The post-mortem report is awaited, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)