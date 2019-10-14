Man dies under suspicious circumstances

A man who was detained and later released by the police in connection with a case died on Sunday night under suspicious circumstances in Tonk district, officials said. An administrative inquiry has been ordered into the matter, police said, adding that it was not a custodial death.

"Police had detained four persons from a place called Bagichi under Purani Tonk police station area on Sunday night on suspicion of drug smuggling. They were released when nothing unusual was found. "After some time of their release, one of them, identified as Ishwar Lal (50) died at Bagichi. It was not a custodial death," Additional SP Tonk Vipin Sharma said.

An administrative inquiry has been ordered into the matter and a medical board will conduct the postmortem of the victim, he added.

