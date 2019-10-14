International Development News
Delhi: Master's student commits suicide in Okhla Vihar

A first-year post-graduate student at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Monday committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Okhla Vihar here.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 14-10-2019 18:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

A first-year post-graduate student at Jamia Millia Islamia University on Monday committed suicide by hanging himself at his rented accommodation in Okhla Vihar here. The deceased has been identified as Irfan BK (22-years-old), a native of Kerala.

"Irfan was studying in first year MA Psychology at Jamia Milia University. He committed suicide today at his rented accommodation in Okhla Vihar. He was rushed to the nearest local hospital," said police in a press statement. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

