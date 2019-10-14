International Development News
Development News Edition
Police seize Rs 11 lakh, detain 50 people playing at illegal casino in Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday detained 50 people who were playing at an illegal, makeshift casino in a rented hotel room in Ghitorni and also seized Rs 11 lakh.

ANI New Delhi
Updated: 14-10-2019 18:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

"The casino was being operated on a temporary basis in a rented room of the hotel. 50 people were found playing casino in the hotel and Rs 11 lakh cash was seized," a press release by the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : India
Devdiscourse

