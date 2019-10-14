Police seize Rs 11 lakh, detain 50 people playing at illegal casino in Delhi

Delhi Police on Monday detained 50 people who were playing at an illegal, makeshift casino in a rented hotel room in Ghitorni and also seized Rs 11 lakh.

"The casino was being operated on a temporary basis in a rented room of the hotel. 50 people were found playing casino in the hotel and Rs 11 lakh cash was seized," a press release by the police said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

