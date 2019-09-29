Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Metallica cancel Australia, New Zealand tour as Hetfield enters rehab

American heavy metal band Metallica has canceled its upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand, saying that lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield has been admitted into an addiction treatment program. Hetfield's fellow band members, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo, issued a joint statement on the band's Instagram account stating they were "devastated" by the decision. Britain's Prince Harry to touch down in Malawi

Britain's Prince Harry is due to arrive in Malawi on Sunday, the final stop of the solo leg of his southern Africa tour before rejoining his family in South Africa, where wife Meghan held a meeting on Saturday with female activists. The Duke of Sussex left the duchess and his four-month-old son Archie - who stole the spotlight when he sat on his mother's lap while his parents chatted with Nobel Peace Prize laureate Desmond Tutu in Cape Town - to visit Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

