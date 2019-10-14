Sonia Gandhi congratulates Abhijit Banerjee for winning Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences

Congress interim president, Sonia Gandhi on Monday congratulated Indian origin economist and academic Professor Abhijit Banerjee, Professor Esther Duflo and Professor Michael Kramer for winning the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences. In a statement, Gandhi said Banerjee has made the country of his origin proud by this spectacular achievement and his fellow recipient's work in "an experimental approach to alleviating global poverty", had helped millions across the globe - including India, come out of poverty.

"Their methodology, approach and experiments were exemplary and of extreme contemporary relevance. His recognition as a noble laureate has delighted every Indian," she said. Banerjee, his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer were on Monday awarded the Nobel Prize for Economic Sciences "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."

"The research conducted by the 2019 Economic Sciences laureates has considerably improved our ability to fight global poverty. In just two decades, their new experiment-based approach has transformed development economics, which is now a flourishing field of research," said a tweet from the official handle of Nobel Prize committee. (ANI)

