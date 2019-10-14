APSCC welcomes restoration of postpaid mobile service in Valley, demands internet facility

All Parties Sikh Coordination Committee (APSCC) on Monday welcomed the Jammu and Kashmir government's move to restore post-paid mobile services in the valley but demanded restoration of broadband internet services so that subsidies under various schemes can be transferred to the poor beneficiaries. APSCC chairman Jagmohan Raina told PTI that the subsidy could not be transferred to beneficiary accounts for the past three months in the absence of internet facilities.

"We welcome government's move to restore postpaid mobile phone services but lack of internet services has affected daily lives of people here and should also be restored," Raina said. "All business activity over internet has come to halt in Kashmir, even the LPG subsidy availed by poor families could not be transferred to their accounts," he said.

Raina said the people are paying full amount for LPG cylinder refills and the companies are unable to transfer back the subsidy amount. The APSCC chairman further said that the tourism industry was severely hit by the communication blockade and can get back to normal only if internet facilities are restored.

"Tourism is one of the mainstay of Kashmir economy and absence of internet facility has broken its back. I would appeal the government to restore at least broadband internet facilities if they want normalcy to return to the Valley," he added.

