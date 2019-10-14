Telangana CMO complains to police about "fake audio clip" Hyderabad, Oct 14 (PTI): The Chief Minister's Office on Monday filed a police complaint, seeking a probe into a fake audio clip about a purported conversation of CMO staff with a caller. The complaint was filed with the Hyderabad Police Commissioner.

An official release said that a section of the print and electronic media had carried excerpts over the last couple of days of a 'fake audio clip' that someone had called up the CMO helpline and the staff there had expressed their opinion. The fake news was also spread on social media, the complainant said.

The CMO said somebody created a fake audio claiming it was from the CM's Office (CMO) staff, which was not true. The complainant requested police to take action against the spread of such fake news and nab those responsible, the release added..

