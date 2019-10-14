Rs 96 lakh in cash seized in Nagpur

Cash worth Rs 96 lakh was seized in two separate cases here on Monday ahead of the October 21 polling in Maharashtra, officials said. The seizures were made from two cars by joint Static and Surveillance Teams (SSTs) of the Nagpur police and Election Commission near the railway station here and Pachpaoli over-bridge, they said.

In the first case, SST seized Rs 71 lakh in cash from a Swift Dzire car when it was passing through the Pachpaoli over-bridge at 6 pm, an official said. The police detained the car driver, Muneshwar Fulzele, and handed over the cash to the Income Tax department for further investigation, said Inspector Ashok Meshram of the Pachpaoli police station.

In the second case, Rs 25 lakh was seized from a Datsun Go car by SST near Nagpur railway station at 6.30 pm. Jagvendrasingh Rajput, Inspector of the Sitabuldi police station, said the driver, Suresh Baraskar, was detained and the cash handed over to the I-T department.

SSTs have been deployed across the city to check vehicles and keep an eye on movement of unaccounted cash ahead of the assembly elections.

