Man found dead during police raid on gambling racket in northwest Delhi; 5 held

A 42-year-old man was found dead and five people were arrested during a raid on a four-storey building in northeast Delhi's Dayalpur area on suspicion that a gambling racket operated from there, police said on Monday. They suspect the man either fell from the building while trying to escape or suffered head injuries while running and died. But his family has alleged he was killed.

Police identified him as Ashish Rathore, a residence of Usmanpur area. The family has also alleged that Rathore had Rs 2.5 lakh which was not found with him, police said, adding that the allegations were being looked into.

On Sunday night, a police team raided the building and found that up to 10 people were involved in the gambling racket. Seeing the police team, the men tried to flee, but five of them were caught, police said. Police recovered Rs 3,000 from the spot, an official said.

During the inspection of the crime scene, police officials found Rathore unconscious on the ground, outside the building. He was rushed to a hospital but was declared dead. "The other five men who were arrested from the building were booked under Gambling Act and efforts to identify others who fled the building are being made," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya said.

Police have initiated inquest proceedings and the cause of death is being ascertained, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)