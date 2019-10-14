Dwarka's 'Lotiya Patahn' arrested for resorting to firing for area dominance: Police

A 23-year-old man, who loved to be called 'Lotiya Pathan' after the fictional character of a dreaded gangster played by Kiran Kumar in the 1988 Bollywood flick Tezaab, has been arrested for resorting to indiscriminate firing in Dwarka to prove his supremacy in the area, police said on Monday. Parvez alias Suhail was so enamoured by the villainous character that he asked his gang members to address him only as "Lotiya Pathan", said a police officer.

Along with one of his underage friends last week, he indulged in indiscriminate firing outside a house in Dwraka last week just as a part of his "area dominance exercise", . "Parvez was arrested on Sunday from near a Mother Dairy both behind Dada Dev Hospital in Dabri area," said Dwarka's Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse.

A sophisticated pistol and two live cartridges were also found in his possession, said the DCP, adding the police also recovered three spent cartridges from the spot where he had indulged in the firing to demonstrate his supremacy. Parvez resorted to firing outside the house of one Himanshu, who on October 7 evening had picked up an argument with his uncle at his house in New Janakpuri area, said police, adding Parvez too was present at his uncle's house when the incident took place.

As family members of Parvez's uncle mocked at him for Himanshu's audacity to argue with his uncle in his presence, he rushed to his house and resorted to the firing, said police. Parvez was earlier arrested for his alleged involvement in some cases of auto-lifting and making criminal assaults at others.

After his release from jail, he had been refurbishing his credentials as "Lotia Pathan", visiting criminals' dens and building up rapport with anti-social elements, said police. After resorting to the firing at Himanshu's house, he had been trying to arrange for some money to go underground for some time to dodge police, but was arrested, they said.

