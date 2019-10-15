Maha: Undertrial prisoner attempts suicide in jail

An undertrial prisoner allegedly attempted suicide by jumping from the roof of a barrack in the Thane Central Jail of Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday. Deepak Horilal Gupta, 26, who was facing charges of rape and criminal intimidation, on Monday urged the jail authorities to allot him a bigger barrack, complaining that the one in which he was currently kept was small, a police spokesperson said.

The jail officials assured to look into his demand. The accused then climbed the roof of barrack no.6 in a bid to jump from it, but was pacified and brought down, the official said.

However, after a while, he again climbed the roof of the same barrack and allegedly jumped from there, she said. The accused, who received severe injuries, was rushed to a civil hospital and later shifted to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai, located around 40 km from here, she said.

A case has been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code Section 309 (attempt to commit suicide) and provisions of the Prisons Act, she added.

