1 more arrested for attack on police outpost; total arrests

One more person has been arrested for allegedly setting fire to a police outpost and assaulting policemen in Malda district, taking the total number of arrests to 16, a senior police officer said on Tuesday. A man had allegedly died in police custody, sparking anger among locals who had ransacked Milki police camp, which also functioned as a police outpost, and set it ablaze on Sunday night. Four police personnel were injured in the incident.

While one person was arrested on Monday, 15 others were arrested on Sunday, DIG (Malda Range) Sujit Sarkar said. Police investigation was on, ADG, Special Task Force (STF), Siddhinath Gupta said.

The 15 persons who were produced before a court on Monday were remanded to judicial custody for six days. Meanwhile, of the four injured police personnel who were admitted to Malda Medical College and Hospital, three have been released.

"Assiatant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Somnath Adhikari is undergoing treatment at the facility. He has been advised to undergo a CT scan for his head injury," Sarkar said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)