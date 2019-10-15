White tiger dies at Odisha's Nandankanan Zoo

A five-year-old white male tiger died at the Nandankanan Zoological Park here on Tuesday due to liver-related aliments, a senior official said. 'Subhranshu', who was a major attraction at the zoo, died at about 10.15 am following month-long liver ailment, said Nandankanan Zoo deputy director Jayant Kumar Das.

"The white tiger suddenly collapsed on Saturday and stopped eating. He was treated by experts from the Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) but didn't survive," Das said. Subhranshu was born to Royal Bengal Tiger Mahesh and white tigress Sneha on July 25, 2014.

With the death of Subhranshu, the tiger population at the zoo has come down to 25, out of which 12 are male and 13 are females. The white tiger's death came weeks after the death of four elephants at the zoo due to Herpes Virus infection..

