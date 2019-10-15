NSA against builder who developed, sold maximum illegal flats in Shahberi

The Gautam Buddh Nagar administration on Tuesday invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against a Delhi-based builder who developed and sold the maximum illegal flats in Shahberi in Greater Noida, officials said. Jasveer Singh Maan, 36, was arrested on October 1 and is the second "rogue builder" after Shahabuddin to have been booked under the NSA, which prevents bail to an accused for a year, subject to judicial review after every three months, they said.

On July 17 last year, two adjoining buildings had collapsed in Shahberi village, leaving nine people, including a child and two women, dead. Probe reports by administration and local authorities found that the buildings had come up without any proper approval, as did several others which mushroomed over the years in Shahberi, less than 50 km from Delhi.

So far, 86 FIRs have been registered over illegal construction in Shahberi and action taken against 42 builders under the Gangsters Act, a senior official said. "Between 2014 and 2017, Maan developed 261 flats in Shahberi and sold 169 of them illegally. The flats were made without due permission from the Greater Noida Authority, had weak structure and poor quality material," District Magistrate Brajesh Narain Singh said.

"The decision to slap NSA on Maan has been taken on the basis of a report from the district police. His bail plea is due to be heard in court soon and if he is granted bail, then there are reasons to believe that he would engage in selling the remaining flats, leading to public disorder," he told reporters. Senior Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Krishna said Maan was already booked under the Gangsters Act and had two FIRs registered against him in Greater Noida.

"The message is clear. Strict action is being taken against rogue builders involved in illegal operations," Krishna said. Amid reports that some buyers are still living in the illegally developed properties in Shahberi, the district administration said the "government's action is aimed at rogue builders and not against the public".

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had directed officials in July to ensure tough action against rogue builders and erring government officials. "Accountability should be fixed for officials and builders responsible for illegal construction. Those who have played with lives of thousands of residents should be sent to jail and an FIR should be lodged. Also, they should be booked under the NSA" he was quoted as saying in an official statement.

