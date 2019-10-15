Guj: Mud pile causes autorickshaw-police MUV collision, 3 dead

Three persons were killed and two injured after their autorickshaw rammed into a police multi- utility vehicle at Barvala Cross Road in Gujarat's Botad district late Monday night, an official said. The accident was caused by a pile of mud on the road and an unidentified contractor has been booked for negligence leading to death, Sub-Inspector Shaktisinh Zala of Barvala police station said.

"The autorickshaw driver Vinod Sadariya, who is among the deceased, has been booked for rash driving under section 279 of the IPC. Two others who died have been identified as Manji Vaghela and Mohammad Shah. Two injured persons have been shifted to hospitals in Bhavnagar and Ahmedabad," he said. "The autorickshaw dashed into a vehicle belonging to Botad police station. Half the road was blocked by mud excavated for laying cables. The mud pile was not visible from a distance and may have been the cause of the accident," he said..

