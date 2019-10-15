75-year-old woman robbed at home

A 75-year-old woman was robbed of valuables worth Rs 2.7 lakh at knife-point at her house in suburban Kurla, the police said on Tuesday. Four or five unidentified men forcibly entered Felomina Agnelo Mendis's second-floor apartment in Crimson Glory building on Monday afternoon, an official with Vinoba Bhave police station said.

They allegedly threatened Mendis with a knife and asked her to give the key to the cupboard, the officer said. The robbers then locked her up in the bathroom and decamped with cash and gold worth Rs 2.7 lakh.

Mendis, who lives alone, was later rescued by her neighbours after she called out to them, the officer said. "We have got CCTV footage of the accused from the cameras installed in the building and we are trying to ascertain their identities," the official said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Zone V Niyati Thaker said the investigation was in progress..

