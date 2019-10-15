MP: 3 sisters drown in Sunar river in Sagar district

Three minor sisters drownedon Tuesday while taking bath in a river in Garhakota town inMadhya Pradesh's Sagar district, police said

Garhakota police station in charge Kamlendra Kalchurisaid Poonam Patel (7), Kajal (5) and Khushbu (4) and a cousinentered the Sunar river, some 45 kilometres from the districtheadquarters, at around 11 am

"While the cousin was saved by people in the vicinity,the three sisters drowned. Their bodies have been retrieved,"he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)