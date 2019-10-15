C'garh CM writes to Gadkari about road works in limbo

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel has requested the Centre to expedite national highway projects in the state, an official said on Tuesday. In a letter to Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday, Baghel urged him to expedite the construction of ongoing and sanctioned national highways in the state, a government spokesperson said here.

The chief minister also stressed the need for a flyover at Tatibandh Chowk in the capital and completion of widening of Raipur-Dhamtari, Bilaspur-Ambikapur and Champa- Korba-Katghora roads, he said. Baghel pointed out that in his visit to the state in September 2018, Gadkari had announced construction of flyover at a cost of Rs 100 crore at Tatibandh Chowk, but no work has started yet.

The widening work on Raipur-Dhamtari Road, part of National Highway 30, has stopped since May 2018, hindering the movement of vehicles on the road which connects Raipur with Bastar, the chief minister said in the letter..

