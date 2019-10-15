Five held in J-K's Kathua in separate cases of theft, snatching

Five persons were arrested on Tuesday in separate cases of theft and snatching and gold items worth over Rs 12 lakh recovered from their possession in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said. Shekhar and Ravi, both from Himachal Pradesh, along with their local associate Raj Kumar were arrested from Kathua town, a police spokesman said. He said the trio were part of an interstate gang and had involvements in several theft cases at multiple places in the district this year.

Police recovered 230 grams of gold ornaments worth Rs 11 lakh and seized a car from the arrested persons, the spokesman said. In another breakthrough, an interstate gang of snatchers was busted in Kathua with the arrest of two persons, identified as Kuldeep Kumar and Sachin Gupta, both residents of Punjab. Two gold chains weighing 50 gram and worth Rs 1.5 lakh were recovered from them, police said.

The accused were active in Kathua town and adjoining areas in Punjab, the spokesman said.

