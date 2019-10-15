Direct flight between Aizawl, Guwahati resumes after 8 months

Direct daily flight between Aizawl and Guwahati resumed on Tuesday after a gap of eight months. The direct air connectivity between the two cities was snapped after Jet Airways withdrew its services from the northeast on February 10.

Inaugurating a GoAir flight from Aizawl to Guwahati from Lengpui Airport, 32 km from here, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said the state government would upgrade the infrastructure of the airport so that more airliners begin flights to the landlocked state. Noting that air link is the lifeline for the people of the state, Zoramthanga said, "People of Mizoram, especially those seeking medical treatment outside the state, have faced severe hardships after the direct flight between Aizawl and Guwahati was discontinued." GoAir is also planning to commence daily flights between Aizawl and Kolkata from October 27.

The private airliner's vice president Harvinder Singh Bhasin, Airport Authority of India (AAI) Regional Executive Director Sanjeev Jindal, state Chief Secretary Lalnunmawia Chuaungo and senior officials of the state government were present at the programme..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)