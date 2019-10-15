Municipal corps, IIIT-Delhi sign MoU to find tech solutions for civic services

The municipal corporations here and IIIT-Delhi on Tuesday signed an agreement for finding latest digital solutions for civic services in the national capital, according to a statement. According to the statement issued by the LG office, IIIT-Delhi will assist the civic bodies in identifying right technology solutions in improving citizen service delivery, providing research based inputs for adoption of the modern technology among others.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of Lt Governor Anil Baijal, mayors and commissioners of all three municipal corporations and director and registrar of IIIT-Delhi. The Lieutenant Governor advised the municipal corporations to strive for modernising their operation using technology for different municipal functions like waste disposal, parking management, property tax collection, town planning and others, it stated.

