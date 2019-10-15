Will look into your demand: Rajnath assures OFB, EME employees

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday assured a group of employees working in the Ordnance Factory Board and the Army's Corps of Electronics and Mechanical Engineers that their demand for granting productivity-linked bonus will be sympathetically examined.

A group of employees from the two organisations called on the defence minister and sought his intervention on the issue, officials said.

The productivity-linked bonus to a section of the employees was withdrawn a couple of years ago.

