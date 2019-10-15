Woman dies of burns, kin accuses husband of abetting suicide

A woman died of burn injuries at a city hospital after she was recovered in a critical condition from her residence in Haridevpur area here on Tuesday, police said. Fire officials and police recovered the woman from her residence after they were informed of a fire at the house, a senior police officer said.

She was declared brought dead to the hospital, he said. We have launched a search for the woman's husband after her brother lodged an FIR at Haridevpur police station accusing the deceased's spouse of abetting the suicide of the woman, the officer said.

We have found during a preliminary investigation that the woman had a strenuous relationship with her husband, he said. "The deceased's kin have alleged that the woman was subjected to physical and psychological torture by her husband. We are investigating the matter," he added..

