Bike-borne men snatch metropolitan magistrate's mobile phone in Delhi

Two bike-borne men snatched the mobile phone of a metropolitan magistrate in north Delhi's Kamla Nagar, police said on Tuesday, the latest in a string of snatching incidents reported in the national capital. On Monday, the two bike-borne men snatched the magistrate's mobile phone when he was outside his house around 8 pm.

A case under sections 356 (assault or criminal force in attempt to commit theft of property carried by a person) and 379 (punishment for theft) of the IPC has been registered, Deputy Commissioner of Police (north Delhi) Monika Bhardwaj said. "The victim was standing outside his house and talking over phone when suddenly two men on motorcycle arrived there and snatched his mobile phone," the police officer said.

Police are analysing the CCTV footage of nearby areas to identify the accused. The city has witnessed a number of snatching incidents.

On Saturday, two men snatched the handbag of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's niece Damyanti Ben Modi in Civil Lines area. Last month, members of 'thak thak' gang stole a bag from the car of an Additional Sessions Judge in Delhi's Okhla area. They first distracted the judge and then broke her car's window pane before running away with her purse.

Last month, a woman journalist was injured after she attempted to resist a snatching bid in CR Park.

