Disabled persons to be exempted from rules of odd-even scheme

Persons with disabilities will be exempted from rules of the odd-even scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday. The road-rationing scheme is set to return in the national capital for the third time from November 4-15.

Responding to a tweet, Kejriwal said, "Yes @MajDPSingh, persons with disabilities will definitely be exempt during Odd Even." Last week, the chief minister had announced that women will be exempted during the odd-even scheme.

Unlike previous occasions, privately owned CNG vehicles will this time not be exempted, he had announced.

