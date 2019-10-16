Chhattisgarh labourer shot dead in south Kashmir

A migrant labourer from Chhattisgarh was shot dead on Wednesday by terrorists in militant-infested Pulwama district of south Kashmir, the second such incident within three days, police said. Sethi Kumar Sagar, a resident of Besoli area of Chhattisgarh, was a brick kiln worker.

He was walking with another civilian when two terrorists shot at him at Nihama area near Kakpora railway station, Director General of Police Dilbagh Singh said. "We have fanned out teams in various parts to nab the killers," he said, adding eyewitnesses said that there were two militants.

This is the second incident of targeting non-Kashmiri workers in the valley since Monday. Two terrorists, including a suspected Pakistani national, shot dead a truck driver from Rajasthan at Shirmal village of Shopian district in south Kashmir on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)