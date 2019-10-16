Maha polls: 'Missing' BSP nominee found

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate from Maharashtra's Nanded North assembly seat, Prakash Bagate, who had been "missing" since Monday, has been traced by police, an officer said on Wednesday. Bagate's sister on Tuesday lodged a missing person complaint that her brother went "missing" on October 14. She claimed Bagate might have been abducted, said Bhagyanagar police station inspector Aniruddha Kakde.

He said police traced Bagate in Umarkhed in Yavatmal district, located around 335 kms away from Aurangabad. "Bagate is fine. He told us that he was not kidnapped," Kakde added.

Prima facie it seems Bagate went to Gangakhed on his own volition. "Further investigation is underway," he added.

The campaign for the October 21 assembly elections ends on October 19..

