Goa minister flays Navy for proposal to regulate constructions

Goa Transport Minister Mauvin Godinho has criticised the Indian Navy for its proposal seeking to regulate construction activity within the 20-km radius of its base, INS Hansa. Following criticism by Godinho, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has convened a meeting on October 22 of various stake-holders, including local MLAs, to decide on the zoning proposal, sources said on Wednesday.

INS Hansa is a naval air station located near Dabolim. The military air base has a civil enclave, that operates as Dabolim Airport.

"This is ridiculous. We cannot allow us to be ruled by the Navy. Just because we salute them, respect them and worship them literally for protecting the country it does not mean that they should consider themselves the holy cow and totally go against the civilian interest," the minister has said. Godinho, the BJP MLA who represents Dabolim constituency, said that activities on large tracts of lands, including those surrounding Panaji city, would be adversely impacted if such proposal is accepted.

"What will Goans do? Where will they go and build? Is it a (sincere) effort of the Navy or their ploy to come and rule Goans? We have an elected government here. We are in a democracy," he said. Earlier, the then deputy chief minister Vijai Sardesai had opposed a circular about obtaining the Naval No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a new construction near the airport..

