Northeast monsoon arrives in south India, moderate rains expected: IMD

The northeast monsoon which was expected to reach the southern states on October 17, arrived a day earlier said S. Balachandran, the South Zone Head of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Isolated places in Tamil Nadu, Southern Andhra and Karnataka are likely to receive rains in the next few days as easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal are blowing across the south India states.

"From October 14 onwards, winds have started blowing in the southern-eastern parts and is progressively strengthening over the region. It has covered most of the parts of the southern-eastern peninsular region," he said while speaking to ANI in Chennai. "North-east monsoon has commenced over Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Southern Andhra and Karnataka region,' he added.

"Most coastal districts will receive moderate rainfall such as Chennai and its nearby region for the next two days (October 17 and 18)," he further said. The fishermen have been advised not to venture into these areas for the next two days. (ANI)

